Senior Center Holds Fundraiser for Incurable Disease

ASHLAND - A fundraiser kicks off Friday in Ashland to benefit people with mitochondiral disease. People will gather at the local senior center off of Douglas Drive to donate to the United Midochondrial Disease Foundation.

Mel Reifsteck is in charge of the fundraiser. She wants to support her nephew Connor, who was diagnosed with the disease at the age of four. She said he will make an appearance around 11 a.m. at the event.

All the proceeds will go to helping find a cure for Connor as well as others affected by the incurable disease.

This disease means a person's mitochondria fails and cannot convert food and oxygen into energy. It is a huge problem because mitochondrias are responsible for creating more than 90 percent of energy for our bodies to live.

More funding for research could lead to more effective treatments. Treatment decreases symptoms and slows down the progression of the disease. Even with treatment, some still cannot hear, see, walk or talk. The disease primarily effects children, but adults may get symptoms as well. Currently, there is no cure.

People can bring baked goods, raffle items, or monetary donations. The fundraiser runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The doors opened at 6.30 a.m Friday and you can start dropping off items at that time.

To find additional information regarding midochondrial disease, you can visit The United Midochondrial Disease Foundation's website http://www.umdf.org/.