Senior Jace Long Named to Ben Hogan Award Watch List

FORT WORTH, TX -- Senior Men's Golfer Jace Long has been named to the Ben Hogan Award Watch List for the second consecutive year, as announced Wednesday by Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, in conjunction with Colonial Country Club, The Friends of Golf (FOG) and the Golf Coaches Association of America.

The prestigious award is presented annually to the top Men's NCAA Division I, II or III, NAIA of NJCAA college golfer. The Ben Hogan Award Selection Committee will take into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during the last 12-month period. The committee is comprised of leaders in professional, amateur and collegiate golf.

Long is joined by 26 other golfers from around the nation, and he is one of five Southeastern Conference golfers to make the list. Florida's Tyler McCumber and T.J. Vogel join Long on the list as well as Alabama's Justin Thomas and Bobby Wyatt. A list of 10 semifinalists will be announced on April 18, and the list will be paired down to three on May 8. The winner will be announced at a black-tie banquet at the Colonial Country Club on May 20, prior to the start of the PGA TOUR's Crowne Plaza Invitational at Colonial.

Mizzou Golf opens the spring season in Rancho Santa Fe, California, at The Farms Collegiate on Feb. 11.