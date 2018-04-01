Seniors and State Auditor Frustrated with Medicare

Thursday morning at the Senior Center, State Auditor Claire McCaskill discussed concerns regarding prescription drug plans with senior citizens. McCaskill said it seems that health programs such as Medicare are taking a lot out of seniors.

McCaskill wants to extend the enrollment period for seniors with disabilities in order to be able to reduce their drug costs and guarantee their coverage.

Only one in three seniors actually comprehend the new Medicare Part D Program.

McCaskill wants to take this problem to Washington D.C. and try to re-import lower priced prescription drugs.

"We vote for people that are supposed to listen to us and do what we request," said senior citizen Alvena Revell. "The majority rules. But it don't work that way."

Drug companies expect to make $40 billion dollars in extra profits over the next ten years.

The deadline for seniors to enroll in the Medicare Plan D Program is May 15.