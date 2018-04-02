Seniors Get Tips on How to Stay Warm and Save Money

With the winter heating season approaching Boone County Electric says doing some simple things can save money on heating bills. Using high quality weather stripping on doors is one way to trap in the heat better. These are easy to install by just sticking them to the inside of the doorjamb. This could save you up to 30%.

And although most homes have six inches or less of insulation, houses should have at least eleven inches. This is especially important in the attic, where all the heat rises.