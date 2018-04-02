Seniors Participate in Disaster Plan

There are many resources available to seniors who want to prepare. Our biggest challenge here is to educate the public here that these threats are real. Then disaster struck.

"We need to set up a mass distribution for a medication like a biotech or a natural occurring epidemic," Medical Reserve Corps Frank Barfield said.

Although Columbia may not have to face a disaster like a hurricane people must be prepared to take care of those in need. Health officials say responsible citizens should always be prepared for disaster, especially for the seniors.

People can protect themselves by planning ahead:

-Assemble food supplies and medicine

-Keep an emergency phone number at hand

-Have planned escape routes

Seniors have special urgent needs in times of disaster.

"Many of these seniors are low income and may not have easy access to services on their own," Boone County Council on Aging member Lois Shelton said.

More than 30 people attended the disaster preparedness panel.

"Oh, I thought it was great, I thought it was very informative. I think what they explained we all can understand," Charlotte Hughes said.

Columbia Health Department, Red Cross, and the police and fire departments joined together to provide disaster training for the seniors who attended.