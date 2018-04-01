Sentence For Wiegert Today

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

STEELVILLE (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled for this afternoon for a truck driver from southwest Missouri whose 18-wheeler crossed a median on Interstate 44, causing an accident that killed two people. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Wiegert of Pleasant Hope was convicted of failure to drive on the right half of the roadway in May, but acquitted of manslaughter and assault charges. Sentencing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Steelville. Prosecutors originally said Wiegert was criminally negligent in February 2005 by exceeding federal guidelines for driving hours. He fell asleep at the wheel near Cuba, Missouri, crossed the median and hit three cars. Killed were 21-year-old Ryan Trotter of Bridgeton and 35-year-old William Hoyt of Huntsville, Alabama.