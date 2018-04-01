Sentence in death of man waiting with disabled vehicle

By: The Associated Press

PLATTE CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to six years in prison for killing a motorist while speeding and under the influence of several prescription drugs.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said 30-year-old Anthony Battaglia was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators say Battaglia's vehicle went off Missouri 152 in Parkville in February 2014 and rear-ended a parked car. The crash killed Donald Rippy, who was waiting alongside the highway with his grandson, whose vehicle had overheated.

The grandson was treated for minor injuries.

An analysis of Battaglia's blood showed it contained several prescription drugs. Battaglia did not have a prescription for the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax.