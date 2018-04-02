Sentencing For High Ridge Man

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNION (AP) - Sentencing is this afternoon for an eastern Missouri man convicted in the 2005 death of Missouri trooper Ralph Tatoian. Massigh Stallman of High Ridge was convicted of ten felonies in July, including second-degree murder. He could face multiple life sentences. Authorities say Stallman broke into a Gasconade County store and confronted a woman who lived in an apartment above the store, then stole her car keys and cash. A deputy was slightly injured during a gun battle with the suspect. Tatoian died in a crash on Interstate 44 near Pacific as he was rushing to help with the manhunt for Stallman.