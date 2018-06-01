Sentencing Set for Moberly Man in Child Pornography Case

RANDOLPH COUNTY - Shane Dill, the Moberly man who was arrested in January on child pornography possession charges, pleaded guilty to the three charges Wednesday and will be sentenced August 21.

Dill, 45, pleaded not guilty to the three possession charges in March, but filed a guilty plea Wednesday with the Randolph County Court.

A State Highway Patrol trooper found three pornographic movies containing children under the age of 11 when he served a search warrant at Dill's home on Bedford St. January 30.

Dill allegedly told the trooper he had downloaded hundreds of child pornography movies onto his computer using eMule, a file-sharing software program.

He faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, though many similar charges have carried seven-year sentences per charge across the state in recent months.