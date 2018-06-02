Sentencing Set for Mother Accused of Slashing Baby's Throat

CAMDENTON - A mother accused of slashing her baby's throat reached a plea deal with prosecutors Thursday in Camden County.

Bradie Simpson was charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action for attacking her baby in February 2012.

Judge Kenneth Hayden scheduled Simpson's sentencing for Feb. 19 at 9 a.m.

KOMU 8 News reported Simpson was found in the woods with her bleeding baby in Feb. 2012. She was arrested after her son reported his mother and his 9-month-old sister missing from their home.

Searchers found Simpson sitting against a tree holding the wounded baby, who survived after surgery.

Simpson had told a pastor months earlier she feared she would harm the child. The pastor said Simpson made references to demons.