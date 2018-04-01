Separation of Church and State

The topic is his specialty, and he says there are ways to teach science and evolution without offending anyone. Audi says science doesn't hold any kind of religious views, it's simply a practice of method. And he says it's important for citizens to understand the balance between this method and religion.

"It's a very important topic because we have to have an adequate high school science program, but we also have to protect the religious liberties of citizens," Audi said.

Audi is the President of the Society of Christian Philosophers. He will also speak at a conference at William and Mary College in early October. The conference will cover religion and democracy.