September 11, 2007
High School Softball
Hannibal 0
Fulton 1
Montgomery County 1
Wellsville 0
Tipton 3
Harrisburg 6
South Callaway 0
Southern Boone 7
North Callaway 5
Hallsville 3
High School Boys Soccer
Moberly 1
Fulton 0
Quincy Notre Dame 0
Rock Bridge 1
Helias 7
Hickman 5
Satina 0
Southern Boone 4
High School Girls Volleyball
Rock Bridge 12 25 25
Hermann 25 22 22
NAIA Volleyball
Columbia 30 30 31
Missouri Baptist 24 22 29
William Jewell 25 30 30 24 16
Central Methodist 30 25 22 30 14
Major League Baseball
St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 7
NCAA Division II Men's Soccer
Drury 1
Missouri-Rolla 0
NCAA Division II Women's Soccer
Drury 1
Missouri-Rolla 0
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: