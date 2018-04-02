Sergeant Slain While Defendant Was In "Trance"

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 21-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a police sergeant makes a stunning and unexpected admission at his trial. Kevin Johnson admitted yesterday that he shot Kirkwood Police Sergeant William McEntee multiple times on July 5th, 2005. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Johnson claims he was in a "trance" when he did it. Johnson faces the death penalty. He had denied committing the crime and later entered a plea of not guilty. Johnson testified that he shot McEntee -- a married father of three children -- but doesn't know why. McEntee was killed after Johnson's 12-year-old brother collapsed fatally in their home. Prosecutors argued that Johnson had accused police of not trying hard enough to save his brother and murdered McEntee in revenge.