Series of Thefts in Jefferson City Lead to Suspects in Custody

JEFFERSON CITY - Police took into custody four juveniles and one adult in relation to around 36 vehicle thefts that occurred overnight Wednesday.

All of the thefts occurred on the Southeast part of Jefferson City on Bald Hill Road, Deer Trail, Copperstone Court and Brady Drive. Cole County deputies responded to the 2000 block of Copperstone Court when information on the crimes first started coming in at 1:30 a.m. After 4 a.m., a resident of the 1800 block of Bald Hill road heard their car window being broken. The resident then contacted police.

Jefferson City Police officers searched the area and found other cars that had been rummaged through in the 2100 block of Deer Trail and the 2000 block of Brady Drive. At around 5 a.m., officers located two of the juvenile suspects at McDonald's on Eastland. After an investigation, the stolen property, the other two juveniles and the adult were located in the 1900 block of Bald Hill.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked by their owners except for one. Officials are seeking felony charges of receiving stolen property and also misdemeanors of receiving stolen property. One juvenile faces an additional charge of property damage while another juvenile faces a charge of paraphernalia. The adult was released without charges after officers conducted interviews and investigations.

As a result of the investigation, officers obtained several items including cell phones, flashlights, laptop computers, cash and other valuables. Also, officers recovered a stolen, loaded, handgun.

The four juveniles are ages 14 and 15 and reside in the area. An investigation is ongoing. Officials encourage all residents to lock their vehicles when not in use. With any information on stolen property please contact Detective Jason Miles at the Jefferson City Police Department at 573-634-6400.