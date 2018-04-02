Serrano-Vitorino, charged in 2-state rampage, pleads not guilty in Missouri

The Associated Press and Mike Carlson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

By: The Associated Press and Mike Carlson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

MONTGOMERY CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Mexican national charged with five shooting deaths pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of a Missouri man.

Pablo Serrano-Vitorino entered the plea Wednesday during a brief arraignment in Montgomery County Court.

Prosecutors allege Serrano-Vitorino shot four men to death in Kansas City, Kansas, March 7 and then fled to Missouri. They allege he shot and killed Randy Nordman the next day during a confrontation in Nordman's garage in New Florence.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Nathan Carroz has said he will seek the death penalty for Serrano-Vitorino in Nordman's death.

Serrano-Vitorino's next court appearance is scheduled Aug. 3.

He also is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in Kansas. Prosecutors haven't announced whether they will seek the death penalty in Kansas.