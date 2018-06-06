Service For Formal Judge

AP-MO--Right Now,0608Latest Missouri news:BLUNT FIRING AP NewsBreak: Fired Blunt attorney says he offered to keep quiet JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An attorney who claims he was fired in retaliation by Governor Blunt's administration says he had offered to keep silent if they had helped get him another job. Scott Eckersley was fired in late September for what Blunt's administration is now describing as poor job performance and misuse of state resources. Eckersley says he was fired in retaliation for pointing out that Blunt's administration was not following the Sunshine Law or its record-retention policies by deleting e-mails. Eckersley told The Associated Press that he would not have gone public with his claims had Blunt's administration provided a letter of recommendation and helped him get a job with Mitt Romney's presidential campaign. The Missouri Republican Party is calling Eckersley's actions "extortion."WELLIVER OBIT Former Mo. Supreme Court Judge Welliver dies COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A memorial service is planned for Friday for former Missouri Supreme Court Judge Warren Welliver. Welliver died Monday at his Columbia home. He was 87. Welliver served on the state's highest court from 1979 to 1989. Prior to that, he had been elected to the state Senate in 1976. The state Supreme Court says a memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Calvary Episcopal Church in Columbia.TEACHER SEX ABUSE-MISSOURI Law would help parents identify teachers with past sexual misconduct COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- A proposed change to Missouri law would make it easier for parents to learn about teachers who have committed sexual misconduct. State Representative Jane Cunningham of Chesterfield says she plans to file legislation that would prevent school districts from signing confidentiality agreements with teachers who have sexual misconduct in their past. Cunningham also wants to create a public registry of teacher sex offenders, similar to the registered sex offender list maintained by the Highway Patrol. The proposed changes come in response to a seven-month Associated Press investigation that found 87 Missouri teachers had their credentials from 2001 to 2005.FUGITIVES CAUGHT Two Illinois fugitives caught in Missouri COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities in Missouri say two men sought on charges in a southern Illinois slaying have been captured. Police say 29-year-old Terrance Vinson and 28-year-old Michael Thompson surrendered less than a half hour after a SWAT team surrounded a house. Both are charged in Illinois' Williamson County with three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death earlier this month of 26-year-old Benjamin Slaughter. Slaughter's body was found October 17th near Carbondale, Illinois. Bond for Thompson and Vinson in Illinois is set at $1 million apiece.CLOSET ATTACK Attacker came from closet ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A St. Louis woman is attacked and sexually assaulted after a man jumps out of her closet. Police are searching for the attacker after the incident Tuesday night. The man stole also victim's Hyundai Elantra. Police say the 33-year-old victim had just put her child to bed when she went to her bedroom. A man jumped out of the closet, struck the woman several times with a blunt object, then hit her with what appeared to be a plastic hand gun, before sodomizing her, authorities said.IMMIGRATION ARRESTS 3 illegal immigrants indicted for making false documents ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Three illegal immigrants are indicted for a false ID ring, and 15 others face deportation for being in the United States illegally. Three Mexican men were allegedly making and selling fake Social Security cards, residence cards and driver's licenses in St. Louis County. Those charged are 19-year-old Ivan Anguilo-Lopez, 24-year-old Freddy Avila-Casas and 26-year-old Candido Cruz, though U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway says it isn't clear if Cruz is using a false name. Federal authorities have no reason to believe the other illegal immigrants being held were involved with the manufacture of the fake documents. They were found at locations in St. Louis County associated with the investigation.HOUSE DEAL Missouri couple gets great deal on Gulf Coast beach house GULF SHORES. Ala. (AP) -- A Missouri couple got quite a deal on an Alabama Gulf Coast beach house. George and Joni Pfenenger of Columbia submitted the winning big for the eight-bedroom, eight-bathroom house that was once owned by Orange Beach mayor Steve Russo. The price? 1.65 million dollars -- far less than the 2.9 million dollar asking price. The 5,300-square-foot home was put up on auction by federal marshals, who sold the property in the wake of Russo's 2006 public corruption conviction. Russo and former Orange Beach City Attorney Larry Sutley were convicted last year on felony charges, including several related to the Gulf Shores beach house.