Service Opens with More Offerings

A ribbon cutting ceremony at the organizations that was formerly known as Central Missouri Counties Human Development Corporation, will allow the center to offer all of its services under one roof.

"We wanted to reach out to more of them. So that we could help more of them. And we are seeing a lot more. You know, especially for the winter energy program right now," said County Supervisor Lupe Buckingham.

The Jefferson City office also houses the Head Start program with morning and afternoon sessions. Parents see many benefits.

"He's getting to interact with other kids before kindergarten. I don't know. It kind of gives parents a break too. I work at night, so it's really great," said Head Start parent Angela Stokes.

With the new office, programs such as Section Eight housing, life skills classes, and energy assistance will be more accessible to families.

The Central Missouri Community Action serves eight counties in Mid-Missouri. Their mission: To make families for self-reliant. With that goal in mind, the center hopes to identify them with the national network of community action centers. The new building will help them combine all of their efforts.

For more information about the Community Action Center, you can call 573-443-8706.