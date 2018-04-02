Services Held for Family Killed in Missouri Crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - More than 1,000 people attended the funeral for a Springfield man and his three children who died in a plane crash last weekend.

The services were held Saturday at the Second Baptist Church in Springfield for 44-year-old John Lambert, who was piloting the plane carrying his children 10-year-old Joshua; 15-year-old McKinley; and 16-year-old Grayson. Also killed in the crash was 46-year-old Robin Melton.

The single-engine plane crashed near Willard shortly after midnight Sept. 15. The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that among those attending the service were girls from Glendale High School who played volleyball with McKinley, soccer players who knew Grayson, and adults who knew John Lambert.

The children and their father were eulogized by relatives, classmates and school officials.