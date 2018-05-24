Services planned for former Schweich spokesman Spence Jackson

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Funeral services and a visitation will be held next week for Spence Jackson, the spokesman of former Missouri Auditor Tom Schweich.

Jackson's close friend Jeff Layman said in a statement the visitation on April 9 and the funeral on April 10 will be at Greenlawn Funeral Home East in Springfield.

Jackson was found dead in his Jefferson City apartment late Sunday in what police are investigating as an apparent suicide.

Police said Schweich's death about a month earlier also was an apparent suicide.

Schweich was seeking the Republican nomination for governor. Two deaths have shaken the Missouri Republican party heading into 2016, when most of the state's top offices are up for election.