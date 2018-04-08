Services Set for Slain St. Louis Boy

AFFTON, Mo. (AP) - Services are set for early next week for a 13-month-old suburban St. Louis boy who authorities say was fatally beaten by his mother.



A St. Louis County judge on Thursday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of 20-year-old Shelby Dasher of Affton, a day after she was charged with second-degree murder in the death of son Tyler.



Dasher on Tuesday reported the boy missing from his crib, but the boy's body was found a few hours later in a field near the family's home.



Prosecutors say Dasher confessed to striking the boy out of frustration over his crying.

Tyler's services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mark Catholic Church in Affton.