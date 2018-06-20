Settlement in Online Gambling Case

AP-MO--OnlineGambling 11-09 0093 AP-MO--Online Gambling,0072 Settlement reached with online gambling firm ST. LOUIS (AP) -- U-S Attorney Catherine Hanaway reaches a settlement today with London-based online gambling firm BetOnSports P-L-C. The settlement ends a massive civil case Hanaway filed this summer. The agreement permanently bars the company from accepting any bets from the U-S. It also requires BetOnSports to open a toll-free telephone service to inform bettors how they can reclaim wagers pending before the suit was filed. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-09-06 1347EST