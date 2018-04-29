Settlement offered for red-light camera tickets in Missouri

3 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 08 2015 Jan 8, 2015 Thursday, January 08, 2015 9:35:50 AM CST January 08, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Nearly 900,000 people who paid fines for red-light violations in Missouri can apply for partial refunds as part of a proposed settlement of a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed against American Traffic Solutions, which operated the cameras in 27 Missouri cities. The settlement is for violations between 2005 and November 2014.

A claims administrator recently sent out postcard notices, alerting people they can recover a cash payment of 20 percent of any fine they paid and providing information to apply for a refund. Those who wish to preserve their right to sue individually can opt out.

The Kansas City Star reports a response is due by Feb. 28, and a court hearing is scheduled March 13 to consider the final settlement. More information is available at 1-866-681-9151.

More News

Grid
List

Local organization sponsoring "Acts of Kindness" week
Local organization sponsoring "Acts of Kindness" week
COLUMBIA - The Children's Grove is hosting its annual "Acts of Kindness" week April 29th through May 3rd. The week's... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, April 29 2018 Apr 29, 2018 Sunday, April 29, 2018 8:24:00 AM CDT April 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Victim and suspect in Holts Summit homicide identified
UPDATE: Victim and suspect in Holts Summit homicide identified
HOLTS SUMMIT - Amy Steward, 44, is charged with the first-degree murder of 67-year-old David Grant. A Holts Summit community... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 11:23:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Neighbors help neighbors in a city-wide service event
Neighbors help neighbors in a city-wide service event
COLUMBIA - Local church volunteers worked together Saturday to provide services at numerous sites around the city as part of... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

35-year-old woman murdered two days before scheduled wedding
35-year-old woman murdered two days before scheduled wedding
MONROE COUNTY - A married man who was about to illegally marry a second woman is now charged with killing... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 9:24:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Missouri court: Woman in Greitens case must turn over phone
Missouri court: Woman in Greitens case must turn over phone
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court says a woman who had an extramarital affair with Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 4:40:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Organization honors armed forces and Toronto victims
Organization honors armed forces and Toronto victims
MEXICO – The U.S. Tiger Foundation held a ceremony at the Audrain County Courthouse on Saturday to honor veterans and... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

Missouri to return $575,000 park money to federal government
Missouri to return $575,000 park money to federal government
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to give $575,000 originally earmarked for two new state parks... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 3:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 124
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal crash on Highway 124
BOONE COUNTY - One man died Friday evening on Highway 124 after he hit a mail box and turned upside... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

William Woods University holds spring commencement day
William Woods University holds spring commencement day
FULTON - Nearly 400 students from William Woods University graduated Saturday afternoon. Different commencement ceremonies for undergraduate and graduate... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

22 minors arrested in Fulton for visible intoxication
22 minors arrested in Fulton for visible intoxication
FULTON - Twenty-two minors were arrested in local bars Friday night through Saturday morning. The Fulton Police Department was... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 28 2018 Apr 28, 2018 Saturday, April 28, 2018 5:34:00 AM CDT April 28, 2018 in News

High school music festival brings in money for the city
High school music festival brings in money for the city
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State High School Activities Association (MSHSAA) State Music Festival is back on the University of Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

360 Politics: Petitioning for change with the power of a signature
360 Politics: Petitioning for change with the power of a signature
COLUMBIA - Richard Parrish can’t be missed on the streets of downtown Columbia when he’s petitioning. Ranked number one in... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Ugandan orphans connect to Columbia through music
Ugandan orphans connect to Columbia through music
COLUMBIA - Eighteen Ugandan children orphaned by war and diseases performed a free concert named “Signs and Wonders” at Trinity... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Jefferson City children named junior ambassadors for Boys and Girls Club
Jefferson City children named junior ambassadors for Boys and Girls Club
JEFFERSON CITY - Ten members of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson City became the program's first Junior Ambassadors... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 6:55:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Float Your Boat racers plan a cardboard comeback
Float Your Boat racers plan a cardboard comeback
COLUMBIA – The annual Float Your Boat for the Food Bank races are Saturday and teams have spent the past... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

ACLU sues Joplin over panhandling ordinance
ACLU sues Joplin over panhandling ordinance
JOPLIN (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is accusing a city in southwest Missouri of having a panhandling ordinance... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 4:20:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Columbia adds to affordable housing options, leases already signed
Columbia adds to affordable housing options, leases already signed
COLUMBIA - Six new affordable homes are now available thanks to the city of Columbia and the Columbia Community Land... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 2:46:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News

Judge denies Gov. Greitens' request for restraining order against Hawley
Judge denies Gov. Greitens' request for restraining order against Hawley
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge released his decision Friday not to grant a restraining order, requested by Gov.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 Friday, April 27, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 59°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 61°
1pm 63°
2pm 65°
3pm 66°