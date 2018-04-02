Settlement Reached for Plant Explosion

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A woman whose son was killed in a explosion at the pork processing plant receive a settlement of 2.25 million dollars. Her son, Andrew Bauer, of Stewartsville, died October 12th, 2005, as he finished a wall at the Triumph Foods plant. Investigators determined that gas leaking from an uncapped valve fueled the explosion. Fourteen other people were injured. Plumbing contractor IHP Industrial of St. Joseph will pay the largest portion of the settlement -- 1.5 million dollars. Triumph Foods, Epstein and Sons construction management, and Southern Union will each pay $250,000. The settlement was reached through a moderator about three weeks ago. It was entered in court yesterday.