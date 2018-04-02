Settlement Reported in Woman's Death at Busch Home

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A published report says former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Busch IV has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit over his girlfriend's accidental drug overdose death at his suburban St. Louis home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the settlement will be reviewed by a judge in southeast Missouri's Cape Girardeau County, where the lawsuit was filed by Adrienne Martin's ex-husband.

The 27-year-old woman died in December of what an autopsy concluded was an accidental overdose of oxycodone. The St. Louis County prosecutor has said no criminal charges will be filed.

Dr. Kevin Martin filed the lawsuit on behalf of his 8-year-old son with Adrienne Martin.

A lawyer for Busch told the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday the settlement was not an admission of negligence but a decision by Busch to help Adrienne Martin's child.