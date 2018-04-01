Seven Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint early this morning at the intersection of Highway 40 and Boothe Lane. Sgt. Brian Leer and other Boone County deputies began approximately at 12:49 a.m. and concluded at 2:30 a.m.

The Columbia Police Department and the Hallsville Police Department helped throughout the night conducting DUI testing on multiple citizens. "It's all about cooperation," said Hallsville Police Tony Fields. "We help them when they have their checkpoints and they help us when we have ours."

Approximately 100 vehicles were stopped and checked for alcohol and other substances. Semi-trucks were let through. During the sobriety checkpoint the following actions were taken:

4 misdemeanor arrests for driving while intoxicated

1 misdemeanor arrest for driving with a suspended license

1 misdemeanor arrest for driving without a valid drivers license

1 misdemeanor arrest for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana



Boone County Deputy Gabe Edwards said sobriety checkpoints are safety measurements to keep intoxicated and impaired drivers off the roads. Missouri is one of 39 states that perform sobriety checkpoints.