Seven Different Scorers Lead WWU Women to Win

FULTON, MO -- Seven different Owls scored on Wednesday night as the William Woods University women's soccer team downed Harris-Stowe State University 8-0 in an American Midwest Conference match. Stephanie Kirvan and Ashley Deckard led the offense for the Owls, as Kirvan converted a penalty kick in the 63rd minute and added a free-kick goal in the 76th. Deckard picked up three assists on the night, all coming in the second half.

The Owls jumped out to an early lead, as Amy Faus struck for an unassisted goal in the 11th minute, with a perfectly-weighted shot to the back post. Her effort floated over the Hornets keeper and into the side netting.

Brittany German grabbed her third goal of the season in the 34th minute to give the Owls a 2-0 lead going into halftime.

A pair of goals just 66 seconds apart broke the game open for the Owls. Deckard hit a perfectly-weighted outswinging corner that fell to the head of Danielle Wilson in the six-yard box to put the Owls up 3-0. Moments later, Kaitlyn Wideman played Jamie Palermo in on the run, with Palermo getting to the ball first and one-touching the ball around Casey Scherr.

The Owls would add four more goals, but the contest was already out of reach. Kelly Abernathy was called upon for just one save in the match, with WWU holding a 15-1 edge in shots on goal and a 32-1 overall edge.

William Woods takes a brief respite from conference action as they visit Lindenwood University-Belleville on Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m.