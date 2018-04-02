Seven Lawmakers Invest in MO Ethanol

Sen. John Cauthorn of Mexico is an investor in an ethanol plant, along with House members Steve Hobbs of Mexico, Brian Munzlinger of Williamstown, John Quinn of Chillicothe, Therese Sander of Moberly, Wes Shoemyer of Clarence and Terry Witte of Vandalia. The proposed requirement would be a financial boost for ethanol makers and investors. Hobbs denies any conflict of interest, saying it's no different than accountants voting on bills that deal with their profession.