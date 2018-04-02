Several car break-ins reported in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police in several St. Louis-area communities are investigating a series of car break-ins that have occurred over the past several days.

KMOV-TV reports that similar crimes have been reported on both sides of the Mississippi River - in the Illinois towns of Fairview Heights, Granite City and Millstadt, and the Missouri towns of Creve Coeur, Fenton, even as far away as Farmington.

Residents are warned to lock their cars and remove valuables, though locked cars have been victimized, too.