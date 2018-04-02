Several concerns at University of Missouri medical school

COLUMBIA (AP) — A national accreditation group says the University of Missouri School of Medicine must address several areas of concern within two years to maintain its accreditation.

The report by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education says, among other things, that the number of Missouri medical students who reported experiencing gender discrimination is twice as high as the national average. The committee accredits medical degree programs.

The Columbia Missourian reports the committee also found the medical school noncompliant in diversity programs, student mistreatment, curricular management and affiliation agreements.

The newspaper obtained the June report through a Sunshine Law request.

In a written statement, Medical School Dean Patrice Delafontaine said the school has created a task force to address issues cited in the survey.