Several Crashes in St. Louis

It's not clear if weather played a role in a fatal crash on Interstate 44 Tuesday morning. Two tractor-trailers were involved, along with a car. A person in the car died, but authorities have not released the victim's name. Most of the region had less than an inch of snow, but it was the first accumulation of the season, and some drivers had a hard time. Ice on Hanley Road near Highway 40 caused problems, and Interstate 270 traffic in north St. Louis County moved very slowly.