Severe Blood Shortage

2007 The Associated Press

Jim Williams is manager of communications for American Red Cross Blood Services in St. Louis. He says the Red Cross launched an appeal last Friday, and the organization only does that when it's desperate. Williams says the goal is to keep enough supplies on hand so that hospitals dont feel the pinch if there is a shortage. The Red Cross likes to have about a week's supply on hand, but it's not even close to that with some blood types. The biggest need is for types O negative, O positive and B negative.