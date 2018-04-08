Severe Weather Becoming Less Likely

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for southern and western sections of the viewing area including Sedalia and the Lake of the Ozarks regions. The watch has been labeled a "particularly dangerous situation" which means the possibility of tornadoes is quite high within the watch area.

