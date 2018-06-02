Severe Weather Strikes Laddonia

LADDONIA - A severe thunderstorm stuck Laddonia early Saturday around 4:30 a.m. The storm downed trees and cut power to residents. It also severed phone service.

One family was displaced by the storm. Amber Snyder is spending the next two nights in a hotel thanks to the Red Cross because her son needs electricity for medical treatments.

No one was injured in the storm.