Severe Weather Sweeps Through SE Missouri

ELLSINORE, Mo. (AP) - Emergency crews have been fanning out in southeastern Missouri looking for damage and injuries from storms packing funnel clouds, high winds and possible tornadoes.

The weather system hit the region Wednesday afternoon. In Carter County, emergency management director Larry Sandarciero says a tornado destroyed or damaged a half-dozen homes near Ellsinore and flipped a couple of mobile homes near Grandin. But no injuries were reported.

A tornado was also reported north of Greenville in Wayne County.

The sheriff's department says damage and injuries had been reported but it was unclear how bad they were. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said crews were heading to the unincorporated town of Silva to check for damage.

Storms were also taking aim at Poplar Bluff and other cities in the region.