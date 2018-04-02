Severe Weather Warnings Posted in Parts of Missouri

(COLUMBIA) - Severe thunderstorm warnings were posted Sunday afternoon for the western counties of the KOMU 8 News viewing area, including Cooper, Howard, Pettis and Saline. Tornado Watches went into effect for western counties until 7:00 PM.



KOMU 8 weather forecaster Rosie Newberry said there is a possibility of dangerous winds with gusts greater than 60 mph and large hail, up to 1 inch in diameter. But some areas may see even more extreme conditions.

"We've already had warnings for isolated 80+ mph winds and golfball-sized hail," she said.

A line of storms is moving north and east across the state. Newberry said activity is "most unstable on our western side, with activity calming to the east."

"Storms should end before midnight, with spotty shower and thunderstorm chances throughout the week," Newberry said.

After Midnight skies will become partly cloudy with a low tonight only around 60 degrees.

