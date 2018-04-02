Sewage flows into Missouri River after break

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Crews from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District are working to repair a break in an underground sewer that is allowing raw sewage to flow into the Missouri River at Chesterfield, Missouri.

MSD officials said Monday that the break near Cordovan Commons Parkway was draining into a ditch that leads to the river.

The break was reported about 5 a.m. Monday. It wasn't immediately clear how much sewage flowed into the river, but MSD officials said there was no immediate threat to public safety or health.