Sewage Treated Again at St. Louis Plant

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Millions of gallons of untreated sewage are no longer spilling into the Mississippi River. The river isn't below flood stage at St. Louis yet, but it has gone down enough that sewage can once again be treated at the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District's Bissell Point wastewater treatment plant.

The river reached more than 35 feet last week. Flood stage occurs at 30 feet. It was still at 32.7 feet Tuesday morning, but after it dropped below 33 feet on Monday, the main pipe at the sewage treatment plan could once again be used.

Sewer district officials say the discharge over the past several days was heavily diluted by the fast-moving river, mitigating any public health or safety risks along with the environmental impact.