Sewer Bond Passes For Jefferson City

COLE COUNTY - Voters passed a seven-year $35 million sewer bond for Jefferson City. It is the second phase of a master plan to improve the city's sewer system. $28 million will go toward sewer collection system projects and the city will use the other $7 million for treatment system projects. The upgrades and repairs were inevitable even without the bond's approval in order for the city to comply with the DNR's standards.

The passed bond will actually cost residents less money than if it had failed. City Council member Dave Griffith said residents will only see their average monthly bills go from $21 to $30 by 2017. The low-interest state loans and bond sales keep the cost to about a five to six percent annual increase. If the bond did not pass the average monthly rate could have more than doubled. That is because the city would have been required to pay for the project without any loans and to finish the project faster.

Griffith said voters made the right decision.

"I'm just really happy. I'm happy that the citizens of Jefferson recongnize that there's something that needs to be done," Griffith said. "They know the importance of it, but its not only good for the citizens we have right now. It's also good for the citizens that we have coming into Jefferson City."