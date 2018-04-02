Sewer Puppy Saved

To understand why this Fido's always at Scott Christensen's feet, you have to travel 20 feet underground.

"We named her Nika, which means 'belonging to God,'" Christensen explained. "I heard it some time. It's a pretty name and the meaning works out well."

This Roto Rooter service technician got a call about a puppy that crawled into a sewer drain. When the fire and police departments couldn't help, Christensen suited up at night and drove 60 miles with a colleague to Moberly.

"I could hear her whimpering in the pipe," said John Lucke, Roto Rooter service technician. "A life is a life, so you do what you can to help,"

Nika had crawled 20 feet down a cast-iron sewer pipe. Even a fiber-optic camera couldn't see her.

"Unfortunately, she was not where we thought she was," said Christensen. "We cameraed out 100 foot to the city sewer and thought, 'Oh, boy.' We hadn't heard from her in a while 'cause she had been crying."

Nika was trapped for eight hours.

"I was still going to do all I could," said Christensen. "I was trying to find manholes. I couldn't find any manholes."

Christensen refused to give up, and started banging on pipes in desperation. He used Nika's cries to locate her and finally pulled her out.

"He was just tickled pink. He was almost in tears he was so happy," said Lucke.

Christensen added, "Actually, she was so hungry, she was trying to nurse me. So we got the mom down there. She went to town. We had to keep mom laying there. We were probably there for 20 or 30 minutes, holding her down. That's all I cared about was getting her out. Very dirty, wet, cold dog. I was thrilled. I was so happy."

So, Christensen adopted her, a plumber's puppy, out of a pipe and into his heart. He encourages everyone to make sure sewer drains are covered, so puppies or kids can't crawl in and get stuck.