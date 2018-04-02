Sewer Root Control Begins on Tuesday

COLUMBIA - The Public Works Department added another item to their to-do list. Tuesday they will begin sanitary sewer root control.

Public Works called in the New York based, Duke's Root Control Inc. to take care of the issue in the Parkade subdivision.

The plan of action is Duke's Root Control Inc. will apply a foam product to remove tree roots from the area's sewer system. This will also prevent future blockage.

The work is supposed to be finished by the end of June.