Sex Crime Arrests

According to a news release from the Mid-Missouri Internet Crimes Task Force, the arrest comes after a three month investigation. Police found 17 pornographic videos depicting sexual molestation of children on the computer of Clarence Arthur Tremaine. He was released from the Boone County Jail after posting a $20,000 bond. The videos had been downloaded through a file sharing program.



Also, a 27-year-old Hannibal man was arrested on a warrant charging him of sexual misconduct involving a child and attempted enticement of a child. A Boone County undercover office posing as a 13-year-old girl online set up a meeting with James Lee Peterson. He is accused of trying to persuade the "girl" to meet him to engage in sexual activity. Peterson is also accused of exposing himself on live streaming video.

