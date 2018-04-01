Sex Lawsuit at Church

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A lawsuit claims pastors and employees of a Springfield church knew that a female youth leader was having sex with a 15-year-old boy but did nothing to stop it. Cornerstone Church officials deny the allegations in the $10 million suit brought by the boy and his family against 32-year-old Angela Hurt. The suit also names the church, its pastor Jess Gibson and church staff members, including Hurt's husband, Robert. Documents identify him as a youth pastor. The woman is facing second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy charges stemming from the incidents with the boy, who was a member of her church group. Hurt's criminal trial is set to begin in July. Court documents said the alleged encounters took place from January to March 2005, most of them at Hurt's former Springfield home.