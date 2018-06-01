Sex offender arrested for Halloween violations

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested Tony Dean Jones, 24, Thursday for failure to register as a sex offender.

Boone County Detective Tom O'Sullivan said an investigation showed Jones participated in Halloween activities with a minor. O'Sullivan said Jones provided alcohol for a 17-year-old girl at a Halloween party.

The investigation also discovered Jones was fired from his job in October, but when deputies tried to find Jones he was not at his house.

Jones was convicted in December 2014 for promoting prostitution and attempting to promote prostitution. That case involved a 14-year-old girl.