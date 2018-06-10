Sex Offender Found in Violation on Halloween

JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Sheriff's Deputies went around the county Thursday night to verify registered sex offenders were complying with restrictions they must abide by on Halloween.

According to sheriff's department reports, 26 offenders were checked. Deputies found one who did not follow the signage requirements, but that problem was fixed. Another was not home, but deputies verified that person's location and determine they were not violating the Halloween restrictions.

The law requires that convicted sex offenders avoid all Halloween-related contact with children; remain inside their residence between 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., unless required to be elsewhere for a just cause, including but not limited to employment or medical emergencies; post a sign on the residence stating, "No candy or treats at this residence"; and leave all outside residential lighting off during the evening hours after 5 p.m.

"We made contact, located, or left contact information with all of the offenders," Sheriff Greg White said. "With them knowing we do check on them, their compliance increases."

Violators can be guilty of a class a misdemeanor.

The Halloween offender check started three years ago.

There are 123 offenders registered in Cole County.