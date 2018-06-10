Sex offender possibly on the run in Mid-Missouri

OSAGE COUNTY - Law enforcement is asking for your help in locating a registered sex offender that has been on the run since October 27th.

Joshua Keith McFerrin was last tracked on October 27th near Labadie in Franklin County. McFerrin was placed on a GPS monitoring ankle bracelet back in August and it is believed the GPS device has been removed.

Deputies attempted to locate McFerrin October 31 during the afternoon with a search warrant at an address in Bland. Sheriff Dixon of the Osage County Sheriff's Office said after executing the search warrant, they did not locate McFerrin and are still looking for him.

McFerrin has active warrants from Franklin County for murder in the second degree murder, armed criminal action, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and escape/attempted escape from custody while under arrest for a felony.

These warrants were issued on Wednesday, October 29.

Deputies said McFerrin could be in the Mid-Missouri area, the Franklin County area or possibly en-route to Florida. He is believed to be in possession of a handgun and is considered extremely dangerous.

Anyone with any information should call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 573-897-0911, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 636-583-2560 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.