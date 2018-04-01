Sex Offender Sent Back to Home State

7 years 10 months 1 week ago Tuesday, May 18 2010 May 18, 2010 Tuesday, May 18, 2010 10:02:28 AM CDT May 18, 2010 in News

In total, we combined the books for twenty-two Mid-Missouri counties, home to more than 1,500 offenders and while many offenders abide by the law, legal loopholes keep some offenders too close to your kids and there's nothing you can do change it.

It's a place where neighbors still hang their laundry out to dry, where teenage girls feel safe enough to jog down a country road...at the top of the town's hill rests forgiveness and hope in a school and it's steeple.

"Yeah, I wish I could go back to that day..."

In plain sight from his driveway, a mere 600 feet away, St. Stanislaus Catholic school serves a constant reminder of the mistake he made.

Missouri sex offender Jim Williams: "Exposing myself to girls at the mall."

A 2006 offense forced Jim Williams out of a job and onto Missouri's Sex Offender Registry.

"We moved here before the law went in to effect..."

That law is Missouri Revised Statute 566.147 which states: Certain offenders cannot reside within one-thousand feet of a school or child care facility.

But a grandfather clause allows Williams and his family to live within the residential restrictions enacted by the state in June of 2006.

Our team went to extraordinary lengths to map out every sex offender in twenty-two Mid-Missouri counties.

What we discovered, because of grandfather clauses and an array of loopholes, 22.3% percent of registered sex offenders legally live within 1,000 feet of schools and daycares.

Eldon School District, Matt Davis: "I'd even if they're grandfathered in or there are other loopholes, we need to stop those loopholes."

But our investigation netted a sex offender with no loophole to fall back on.

"I don't know how this one slipped through the cracks."

He was in direct violation of Missouri State Law.

"You could throw a rock."

Shockingly, he was living directly across the street from hundreds of children at Eldon upper and lower elementary schools

Miller County Sheriff, Bill Abbott: "If the law says you can't be a certain amount of feet from a school, that's what the law means. There's no if's, ands, or in-betweens."

In October 2009, a Missouri judge convicted Illinois resident Paul Houdyshell of statutory sodomy of a 15-year-old girl.

Missouri Department of Corrections, Jacqueline Lapine: "The situation for someone to come into town and get a charge and have this happen is certainly unique. The parole officer somehow didn't get the information across and yeah, it's frustrating that this happened."

The Missouri Department of Corrections says it knew Houdyshell was violating state law for nearly three months.

"The information is there, but it's up to the citizens to look and find that information out for themselves."

The D.O.C. failed to inform the school district and sheriff's department leaving them in the dark.

"We really do appreciate, you don't know how much, you letting us know this."

Once we notified the miller county sheriff's department,

"We're on our way up there to get him removed."

It only took a matter of hours before deputies gave Houdyshell a choice.

"Pack your bags, it's time to leave or go to jail."

"It don't take a brain scientist to know he'd too close to Eldon."

"This is certainly not abiding by the statute."

"Is there a way we could have handled this situation any better? I don't think so. Our hands are kind of tied."

"This is definitely an area that we need to work on and improve our communication."

"Knowing that this individual was with his family. Knowing that he could be monitored of every second of every day. That's going to decrease the risk to the public as opposed to having him on the streets, wandering around."

It comes down to a difference in opinion. One which parents and school officials couldn't take comfort in because all he had to do was wander out his front door.

This investigation did lead to Paul Houdyshell's immediate transfer back to his home-state of Illinois, where he's now listed on its sex offender registry and serving the rest of his probation.

New Tuesday at 6 p.m. eighteen sex offenders all under one roof. We'll tell you where they're living and why they are there in the second half of this Target 8 Investigation.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 32°
12pm 33°
1pm 34°
2pm 33°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

10:00a
Give
10:30a
The Champion Within
11:00a
NHL Hockey
10:00a
Discover the Truth
10:30a
In Search of the Lord's Way
11:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy