Sexual Businesses in Mo. Still Challenging Law

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Attorneys for sexually oriented businesses are still pushing to block tougher regulations in Missouri, more than two months after they took effect.

At a court hearing Monday in Cole County, they argued that lawmakers violated both the Missouri Constitution and state law when passing the restrictions last spring. That's because the Joint Committee on Legislative Research failed to hold a requested hearing on the proposal's estimated cost.

The attorney general's office contends the Legislature acted within its authority and the law should remain in place.

The new law requires sexual businesses to close between midnight and 6 a.m., prohibits full nudity and requires seminude employees to remain away from customers.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)