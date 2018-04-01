Sexy Billboard Ban

You've probably seen the billboards advertising adult stores along I-70. What you don't know is lawmakers are trying to ban those signs. Today the senate gave initial approval to legislation that would ban signs and billboards with sexually oriented pictures and words. If the bill passes signs like this one would be removed from missouri highways. The president of passions adult store wasn't able to talk on camera, but he talked to me on the phone and said he's ready to go fight this bill in court. "the ban is clearly unconsitiutional and the court has already decided that, he said. What people aren't saying is the taxpayers had to pay for all the legal fees from the last time we were in court." The last time he was in court... Was last summer... When a federal appeals court struck down a similar bill as unconstitutional. For now, both sides of this issue seem ready to fight. Reporting live in columbia, lindsey sablan, komu news.