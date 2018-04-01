Shakir Hamoodi's Attorney Speaks at MU

COLUMBIA - Shakir Hamoodi is currently serving a three year sentence in federal prison for sending money to his family in Iraq. His attorney, J.R. Hobbs, spoke about the case at the University of Missouri Law School Wednesday night. Hamoodi's supporters have petitioned for Hamoodi's sentence to be commuted by President Obama.

Hamoodi's long time friend, Kit Salter, said an injustice had been committed.

"It's crazy. He's there. We're here. He should be here with us," Salter said.

Without a commutation, Hamoodi will be released in 2015.