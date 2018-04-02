Shallow Water Habitat Restoration to Resume

ARROW ROCK - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District will have an open forum public meeting Tuesday in Arrow Rock.

The district will announce plans to resume Missouri River shallow water habitat restoration efforts in Missouri.

The Corps' habitat restoration efforts along the Missouri River were voluntarily halted in 2007 when the Missouri Clean Water Commission raised concerns about sediment placement in the river.

The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Arrow Rock State Historic Visitor Center.